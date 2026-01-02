Sign up
128 / 365
64 Million Artists - Day 2
Day 2: Find a rainbow. Make a rainbow using things that are different colours. You can use anything you find indoors or outdoors, and make your rainbow any size or shape.
Using beads to make a rainbow today
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51706/january-challenge
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
679
photos
38
followers
31
following
Tags
rainbow
,
beads
,
craft
,
64ma-jan2026
