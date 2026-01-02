Previous
64 Million Artists - Day 2
64 Million Artists - Day 2

Day 2: Find a rainbow. Make a rainbow using things that are different colours. You can use anything you find indoors or outdoors, and make your rainbow any size or shape.

Using beads to make a rainbow today

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51706/january-challenge
2nd January 2026

