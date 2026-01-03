64 Million Artists - Day 3

Day 3: Hope. January can feel dark, but think about what gives you hope in the dark. Draw, write or make something to show the light ....



Originally designed for a NightCafe Studio 'torn paper' type challenge, this version has been modified from the original, which featured light orbs scattered throughout the image. With several edits, this seems to fit today's challenge.





Jesus is often depicted as the "Light of the World." The glowing orb represents the presence of hope even when circumstances seem dark or uncertain. The torn paper pocket suggests human constraints that cannot contain hope. I believe this image represents a "fresh start" or a breakthrough of hope.



