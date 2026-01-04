Previous
Fishing by sewfree
Fishing

64 Million Artists Day 4

Day 4: Lyric. Write down a quote or song lyric that matters to you. Decorate it with drawings or doodles that show why it is special.

Using a photo for my art. A visit to the waterfront is always special.

Last Friday, I went out to lunch on the waterfront. It was extremely foggy. Fishermen could be seen on the dock. My song is 'More Time Fishin' Lyrics to Thomas Rhett's song can be found here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EuQhvZk6zs
