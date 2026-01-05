Previous
64 Million Artists Day 5 - Happy TGIM by sewfree
131 / 365

64 Million Artists Day 5 - Happy TGIM

Day 5: Tear and transform. Take a piece of paper and tear, cut, or fold it into a new shape. If you like, make it into something that shows your plans for today or the week ahead.

This crumpled paper represents a silly bit of unexpected creative thinking. I've added a note and a quote to organize my Happy 'Thank God It's Monday' Day.

Happy Thank God It's Monday Day

Beat the Monday blues! The holidays are over, but the excitement of a new year is just beginning. Don't drag your feet. Jump up and be thankful. Lessons from Yesterday, Plan for Today, Hope for Tomorrow

From what I can find, the credit for this holiday seems to go to Eric Thomas ("The Hip Hop Preacher") who uses. TGIM to encourage self-motivation. A counter-thought to TGIF.



5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Marj

