132 / 365
Day 6 - 64 Million Artists
Day 6: Sing what you see. Look around you and sing about what you see, like words on a sign or things nearby. Try different sounds and rhythms to show how what you see makes you feel.
Singing the coffee pods
My morning starts with Seattle pod, feeling my Best, The kettle is on and puts the world to the test. Got that Folgers in my cup, it’s a classic, Helping me wake up and take back control.
The Donut Shop sweetness is a mid-morning treat, while the Caribou rhythm keeps time with my feet. A Starbucks blend for a fancy brew, Whatever you’re sipping, it’s waiting for you.
Help was needed to create my song
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Marj
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life.
