Day 6 - 64 Million Artists

Day 6: Sing what you see. Look around you and sing about what you see, like words on a sign or things nearby. Try different sounds and rhythms to show how what you see makes you feel.



Singing the coffee pods



My morning starts with Seattle pod, feeling my Best, The kettle is on and puts the world to the test. Got that Folgers in my cup, it’s a classic, Helping me wake up and take back control.



The Donut Shop sweetness is a mid-morning treat, while the Caribou rhythm keeps time with my feet. A Starbucks blend for a fancy brew, Whatever you’re sipping, it’s waiting for you.



Help was needed to create my song

