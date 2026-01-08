Sign up
134 / 365
Day 8 ????? 64 Million Artists
Day 8: One Brush Stroke, Draw a picture in one flowing line without stopping. Don’t worry about it being perfect - just enjoy making your mark!
More of a doodle than a photo! It has a real back to preschool energy. I did cheat a little by backtracking over a few lines! Not sure I even enjoyed today's challenge 😒
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
