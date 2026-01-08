Previous
Day 8 ????? 64 Million Artists by sewfree
134 / 365

Day 8 ????? 64 Million Artists

Day 8: One Brush Stroke, Draw a picture in one flowing line without stopping. Don’t worry about it being perfect - just enjoy making your mark!

More of a doodle than a photo! It has a real back to preschool energy. I did cheat a little by backtracking over a few lines! Not sure I even enjoyed today's challenge 😒

8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact