64 Million Artists-Day 10- Busy by sewfree
64 Million Artists-Day 10- Busy

Day 10: Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or
drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you. Busy day. I did not have any surprises

1) Make the bed
2) Straighten hair and get ready for the day
3) Make coffee with a pod
4) Check the computer: 365project, online devotions, NightCafe challenge results, emails, AARP classes
5) What should I knit today?
6) What should I sew with this attachment
7) Cooking and baking
8) Step-stool for cleaning
9) Walk -Treadmill
10)Read my camera book
Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest.
