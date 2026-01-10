64 Million Artists-Day 10- Busy

Day 10: Your Journey, Take up to 10 photos or

drawings of where your feet are today. At the end, look back. What do you notice? What has surprised you. Busy day. I did not have any surprises



1) Make the bed

2) Straighten hair and get ready for the day

3) Make coffee with a pod

4) Check the computer: 365project, online devotions, NightCafe challenge results, emails, AARP classes

5) What should I knit today?

6) What should I sew with this attachment

7) Cooking and baking

8) Step-stool for cleaning

9) Walk -Treadmill

10)Read my camera book

