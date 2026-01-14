Sign up
140 / 365
Stroll through the Campus.
64 Day Artist Challenge - Day14
Blwyddyn Newydd / A New Year Poem, Write a short rhyming poem about how the new year makes you feel. You can call it “2026.”
2026
The calendar turns, a fresh new page,
Stepping out onto a brand-new stage.
Hope in the Northwest rainy January,
with photos to chase and images to carry.
This photo was taken during my photo class. Everyone captured their own unique perspective of these steps.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extra
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th January 2026 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
school
,
stairs
,
steps
,
campus
,
university
,
tacoma
,
64ma-jan2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice leading line
January 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and leading lines - but ooh ! all those steps !!
January 15th, 2026
