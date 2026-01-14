Stroll through the Campus.

64 Day Artist Challenge - Day14



Blwyddyn Newydd / A New Year Poem, Write a short rhyming poem about how the new year makes you feel. You can call it “2026.”



2026

The calendar turns, a fresh new page,

Stepping out onto a brand-new stage.



Hope in the Northwest rainy January,

with photos to chase and images to carry.



This photo was taken during my photo class. Everyone captured their own unique perspective of these steps.