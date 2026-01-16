Previous
64 Million Artists -Day 16 - Abstract Energy by sewfree
142 / 365

64 Million Artists -Day 16 - Abstract Energy

Day 16: Messy Play. Spread out paper or an old sheet and get messy with paint or colours. Throw, splash, or mark the surface and have fun!

No photo today

Yesterday, I attended a group discussion on color mapping and different types of mapping. I still don't understand, but this is my creative mess.

The different definitions of mapping are still a blur. I am bringing out (mapping) the vibrant colors from the underlying splatters of dots.

16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact