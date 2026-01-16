Sign up
142 / 365
64 Million Artists -Day 16 - Abstract Energy
Day 16: Messy Play. Spread out paper or an old sheet and get messy with paint or colours. Throw, splash, or mark the surface and have fun!
No photo today
Yesterday, I attended a group discussion on color mapping and different types of mapping. I still don't understand, but this is my creative mess.
The different definitions of mapping are still a blur. I am bringing out (mapping) the vibrant colors from the underlying splatters of dots.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
708
photos
37
followers
31
following
142
64ma-jan2026
