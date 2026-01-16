64 Million Artists -Day 16 - Abstract Energy

Day 16: Messy Play. Spread out paper or an old sheet and get messy with paint or colours. Throw, splash, or mark the surface and have fun!



No photo today



Yesterday, I attended a group discussion on color mapping and different types of mapping. I still don't understand, but this is my creative mess.



The different definitions of mapping are still a blur. I am bringing out (mapping) the vibrant colors from the underlying splatters of dots.



