Previous
64 Million Artists Day - - Life in Minature by sewfree
144 / 365

64 Million Artists Day - - Life in Minature

Day 18: Treasure Hunt. Look around your area and collect small treasures you find. Draw, photograph, or display them to share with
others.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact