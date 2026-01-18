Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
144 / 365
64 Million Artists Day - - Life in Minature
Day 18: Treasure Hunt. Look around your area and collect small treasures you find. Draw, photograph, or display them to share with
others.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
713
photos
37
followers
31
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
141
34
533
142
143
534
144
535
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
17th January 2026 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minature
,
64ma-jan2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close