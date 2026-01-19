Previous
64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 19 by sewfree
145 / 365

64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 19

Day 19: Chains of Hope. Make a chain using strips of paper or fabric and tie them
together. Your chain could show hope and connection.

I had many thoughts for this craft challenge. My result was taking fabric scraps and quickly sewing them together in a chain. The background fabric print shows unity and connection among the cats.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
39% complete

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
How cute is this. I love it.
January 19th, 2026  
