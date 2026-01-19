Sign up
145 / 365
64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 19
Day 19: Chains of Hope. Make a chain using strips of paper or fabric and tie them
together. Your chain could show hope and connection.
I had many thoughts for this craft challenge. My result was taking fabric scraps and quickly sewing them together in a chain. The background fabric print shows unity and connection among the cats.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
craft
,
64ma-jan2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
How cute is this. I love it.
January 19th, 2026
