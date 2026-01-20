Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
64 Million Artists Challenge - Silly !!! Briefly Young Again Behind These Pillows.
Briefly Young Again Behind These Pillows.
Day 20: Find a Face. Look for a face or smile
hidden in objects around you. If you can't find one, do something to make someone smile today.
Recalling childhood days, hiding behind pillows to reveal a face.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
717
photos
37
followers
31
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Latest from all albums
143
534
144
535
536
145
537
146
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-162
,
64ma-jan2026
,
52wc-2026-w3
