64 Million Artists Challenge - Silly !!! Briefly Young Again Behind These Pillows.
64 Million Artists Challenge - Silly !!! Briefly Young Again Behind These Pillows.

Briefly Young Again Behind These Pillows.

Day 20: Find a Face. Look for a face or smile
hidden in objects around you. If you can't find one, do something to make someone smile today.

Recalling childhood days, hiding behind pillows to reveal a face.
20th January 2026

Marj

Marj
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
