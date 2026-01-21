Previous
64 Million Artist Challenge - day 21 by sewfree
147 / 365

64 Million Artist Challenge - day 21

Day 21: Music. Play a piece of music that
makes you really happy. Dance, sing, or share it with someone else.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9ZMPbLoePk

This photo and YouTube seem like an odd couple, but they make me smile. Being happy is what really matters today.
