Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
147 / 365
64 Million Artist Challenge - day 21
Day 21: Music. Play a piece of music that
makes you really happy. Dance, sing, or share it with someone else.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9ZMPbLoePk
This photo and YouTube seem like an odd couple, but they make me smile. Being happy is what really matters today.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
718
photos
37
followers
31
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Latest from all albums
534
144
535
536
145
537
146
147
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th January 2026 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
64ma-jan2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close