64 Million Artists Challenge -Day 22

Day 22: I can. Where do you come from? What do you know, or what skills do you have, because you are from that place? Use this sentence to write: "I come from... therefore I can..." Fill in the gaps to show what your community has given you.



This was a thoughtful challenge. A photo from my sewing table. I come from a lineage of makers; therefore, I can create.



My paternal family left Indiana with three horses, a covered wagon, and a single rig. Their lives illustrate a common pattern of westward movement in 19th-century America. In September 1859, they built a log cabin on land purchased in Decatur, Iowa. Sewing was a survival necessity, requiring families to hand-sew almost every garment. Most pioneers owned only two to four outfits.



I have quilts passed down from some of these family members. Sewing is something I enjoy. Thankfully, we have many tools to make sewing fast and easy. Local sewing and craft groups connect me to community makers.





