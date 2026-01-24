Previous
64 Million Artist Challenge - Day 24 by sewfree
150 / 365

64 Million Artist Challenge - Day 24

Day 24: Let go of. Think of something you are ready to let go of. Say goodbye to it in a special way, like writing a note or passing it on.


No use to me, this lonely set,

But maybe someone hasn't met

The charity that finds the sole

To make these odd-matched pieces whole.


I have kept these right-foot sandals in the hope that the other shoe will appear. Time to let these go.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Marj

