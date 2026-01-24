Sign up
150 / 365
64 Million Artist Challenge - Day 24
Day 24: Let go of. Think of something you are ready to let go of. Say goodbye to it in a special way, like writing a note or passing it on.
No use to me, this lonely set,
But maybe someone hasn't met
The charity that finds the sole
To make these odd-matched pieces whole.
I have kept these right-foot sandals in the hope that the other shoe will appear. Time to let these go.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
22nd January 2026 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoe
,
64ma-jan2026
