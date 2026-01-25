64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 25

Day 25: Window. Take a photo of the view from your window. Notice how the light, weather, or times of day change what you see. Is the view different from when you looked last week or when you last checked?



This day's challenge feels like an assigned exercise. I’ve taken many photos from this window before, but I found it difficult to stay motivated. Not a lot of difference. It’s also tough to get a clear shot from the window at anything interesting. We have a lot of shrubs and bushes blocking the view! I have a collage using photos with similar placement but taken at different times.

