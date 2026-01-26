64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 26

Day 26: Objects. Pick 5 random objects and put them together. Describe the ways that they are connected in different ways. Maybe they are made out of the same material, are similar colours or sizes.



Reading the frame with 6 items. Recently attended an online class about the visual flow for photos. The eye moving left to right when viewing images or text, but the vision might skip some areas. Likewise, the instructor manipulated photos to show how our eyes may move upside down or from right to left. Color makes a difference, so the teacher suggested changing to black and white to analyze the photo.



My challenge photo uses items from my kitchen, with more on the left side of the frame than on the right. My baking powder is trying to fall off the image. It is an imbalance I was aiming to see how it affects the view.

