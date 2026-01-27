Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 27
Day 27: Materials. Weave materials like paper,
string, or leaves into a simple pattern. Think about the people and places you have woven into your life.
This is my quilt project. Weaving the fabrics together using a binding sashing product.
Through the 365 journey, photographers are woven into the "timeline" of other people's daily lives. We are connected by our shared photos and thoughts.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
731
photos
37
followers
31
following
41% complete
64ma-jan2026
