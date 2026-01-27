64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 27

Day 27: Materials. Weave materials like paper,

string, or leaves into a simple pattern. Think about the people and places you have woven into your life.



This is my quilt project. Weaving the fabrics together using a binding sashing product.



Through the 365 journey, photographers are woven into the "timeline" of other people's daily lives. We are connected by our shared photos and thoughts.



