64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 27 by sewfree
64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 27

Day 27: Materials. Weave materials like paper,
string, or leaves into a simple pattern. Think about the people and places you have woven into your life.

This is my quilt project. Weaving the fabrics together using a binding sashing product.

Through the 365 journey, photographers are woven into the "timeline" of other people's daily lives. We are connected by our shared photos and thoughts.

Marj

Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
