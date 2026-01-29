Previous
64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 29

Day 29: A closer look. Look for how people, objects or places support each other in unexpected ways - like a flower growing through a crack in the pavement. Show what you find by taking a photo, drawing, or writing a few words.

Using the challenge suggestion, took a photo of a weed pushing up in a semi-mulched area. This is an expected persistence of dandelions.

Trying out an imperfect poem:

Soft future yellow crown,
Breaking through the grit
Between shell and bark so brown,
The earth refuses to quit.


