64 Million Artists Challenge - Day 29

Day 29: A closer look. Look for how people, objects or places support each other in unexpected ways - like a flower growing through a crack in the pavement. Show what you find by taking a photo, drawing, or writing a few words.



Using the challenge suggestion, took a photo of a weed pushing up in a semi-mulched area. This is an expected persistence of dandelions.



Trying out an imperfect poem:



Soft future yellow crown,

Breaking through the grit

Between shell and bark so brown,

The earth refuses to quit.





