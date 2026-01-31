Previous
64 Million Artists Challenge -End of the Road by sewfree
157 / 365

64 Million Artists Challenge -End of the Road

Happy !!!! I am at the End of the Road for this January Challenge.

Day 31: Creativity! Think about how creativity has made a change in your life, big or small. Share your story by writing, talking, or recording.

From morning prompts to daily art
It heals the soul and mends the heart

In every task, a beauty is found,
To keep our feet on steady ground.


The past month has provided a sense of processing. Whether making shapes on the wall, creating a poem, or doodling, these exercises serve as a release valve for emotions and feelings.

Completing the full month validates my creative efforts. I had the discipline to follow through to the "End of the Road".
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact