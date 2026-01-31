Sign up
157 / 365
64 Million Artists Challenge -End of the Road
Happy !!!! I am at the End of the Road for this January Challenge.
Day 31: Creativity! Think about how creativity has made a change in your life, big or small. Share your story by writing, talking, or recording.
From morning prompts to daily art
It heals the soul and mends the heart
In every task, a beauty is found,
To keep our feet on steady ground.
The past month has provided a sense of processing. Whether making shapes on the wall, creating a poem, or doodling, these exercises serve as a release valve for emotions and feelings.
Completing the full month validates my creative efforts. I had the discipline to follow through to the "End of the Road".
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Tags
jan26words
,
64ma-jan2026
