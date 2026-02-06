Previous
Crane at Cotton Candy Sunrise by sewfree
159 / 365

Crane at Cotton Candy Sunrise

An urban landscape with a Mt. Rainier silhouette at sunrise—meets the man-made structure of the building crane. I removed some utility lines. Houses in the foreground have been darkened for the spotlight on the sunrise. The cotton candy clouds did not translate into B&W, so I left this image in color.

Yesterday, I had two appointments at Cherry Hill Medical Center in Seattle. Surprisingly, the Interstate was not too busy, and I arrived before my 7:45 check-in time. The top deck of the parking garage gave me this lovely sunrise view.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely sky to start your day. Hopefully a good omen!
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact