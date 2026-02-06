Crane at Cotton Candy Sunrise

An urban landscape with a Mt. Rainier silhouette at sunrise—meets the man-made structure of the building crane. I removed some utility lines. Houses in the foreground have been darkened for the spotlight on the sunrise. The cotton candy clouds did not translate into B&W, so I left this image in color.



Yesterday, I had two appointments at Cherry Hill Medical Center in Seattle. Surprisingly, the Interstate was not too busy, and I arrived before my 7:45 check-in time. The top deck of the parking garage gave me this lovely sunrise view.