The Crunch Tower
Spotted this massive display today at the store.
Happy Cereal Day !
Today, we celebrate one of America's favorite breakfast staples, cereal.
Created in the 1800s as a healthy breakfast choice, cereal is now a beloved, anytime snack.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
cereal
,
edah26-03
