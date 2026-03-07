Previous
The Crunch Tower by sewfree
164 / 365

The Crunch Tower

Spotted this massive display today at the store.

Happy Cereal Day !

Today, we celebrate one of America's favorite breakfast staples, cereal.

Created in the 1800s as a healthy breakfast choice, cereal is now a beloved, anytime snack.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact