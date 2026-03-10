Previous
Happy Pack Your Lunch Day by sewfree
Happy Pack Your Lunch Day

Unpacking my knitting bag from the Expo, this soft lunch pack emerged. It was handy to pack fruit or cheese snacks along with a beverage to help me snack through a long day of volunteer work.

This day encourages everyone to take their lunch to work, school, or wherever they're spending the day.

In 1935, Mickey Mouse was the first licensed character to appear on a lunchbox.
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Hey I have a lunch pack just like that, 😹
March 11th, 2026  
