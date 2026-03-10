Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Happy Pack Your Lunch Day
Unpacking my knitting bag from the Expo, this soft lunch pack emerged. It was handy to pack fruit or cheese snacks along with a beverage to help me snack through a long day of volunteer work.
This day encourages everyone to take their lunch to work, school, or wherever they're spending the day.
In 1935, Mickey Mouse was the first licensed character to appear on a lunchbox.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
787
photos
37
followers
31
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Latest from all albums
582
164
583
584
165
585
166
586
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
10th March 2026 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
edah26-03
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hey I have a lunch pack just like that, 😹
March 11th, 2026
