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Base photo for WWYD-245
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52035/wwyd-245-is-ready
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14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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