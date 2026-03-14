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Base photo for WWYD-245 by sewfree
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Base photo for WWYD-245

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52035/wwyd-245-is-ready

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14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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