The Ocean’s Soft Breath - Artist Challenge

Great L.S. Lowery choice for this challenge, @twiglet
When browsing through my Google Photos, I almost deleted this one. Today, I looked at this photo again, and it reminds me of one of the artist's seascapes.
Photo taken at dusk, September 2020, looking out to the open beach at Ocean Shores, Washington. Gentle, white-capped waves rolling toward the shore, along with a soft, blurred quality and the misty foggy atmospheric condition, almost reminding me of oil brushstrokes. I did some cropping, but did not run this through befunky or light editing. I left the shore to provide a frame with a dark, wet sandy beach.
Lowry had a lifelong love of the sea. He painted many seascapes in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Many of the paintings did not have any humans but were "empty seascapes."