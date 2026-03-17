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Progress Report: Could do Better. Selfie missing a face
I could do better by leaving my face out of it entirely. 😁
The theme did say we could do better!
Room for growth in picture-taking.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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fiveplustwo-coulddobetter
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
March 17th, 2026
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