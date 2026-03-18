Happy Transit Driver Appreciation Day

My son drives a transit bus from the Olympic Peninsula in northwestern Washington to Seattle and back. The route starts at Gateway Transit Center near the Black Ball Ferry terminal (which connects to Victoria, BC) and ends at SeaTac Airport.



This bus features reclining seats, panoramic windows, free Wi-Fi, and water and snacks.



This route connects passengers to Swedish Hospital and various Seattle medical centers, as well as transit hubs like Greyhound, Amtrak, and SeaTac Airport. The journey includes a relaxing ferry ride from Kingston to Seattle



Photo taken August 2024