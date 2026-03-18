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Happy Transit Driver Appreciation Day by sewfree
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Happy Transit Driver Appreciation Day

My son drives a transit bus from the Olympic Peninsula in northwestern Washington to Seattle and back. The route starts at Gateway Transit Center near the Black Ball Ferry terminal (which connects to Victoria, BC) and ends at SeaTac Airport.

This bus features reclining seats, panoramic windows, free Wi-Fi, and water and snacks.

This route connects passengers to Swedish Hospital and various Seattle medical centers, as well as transit hubs like Greyhound, Amtrak, and SeaTac Airport. The journey includes a relaxing ferry ride from Kingston to Seattle

Photo taken August 2024
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Fisher Family
Looks a comfortable way to travel!

Ian
March 18th, 2026  
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