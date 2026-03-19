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Happy Chocolate Caramel Day -Dumle Delights by sewfree
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Happy Chocolate Caramel Day -Dumle Delights

Chocolate Caramel Day,

Milton Hershey receives a lot of credit for popularizing chocolate caramels; recipes for chocolate caramels existed as early as the 1880s.

My candy is on the floor for this week's floor theme.

This is a product of Finland purchased at Ikea.

19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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