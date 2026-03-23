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Metropolis in Motion by sewfree
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Metropolis in Motion

Using some archived photos along with recent photos to create an urban collage in BeFunky.

* Top Left: Angle Lake Light Link Train Station Parking Deck at Sunset

*Middle: Construction is the beating heart of any growing city

*Top Right: Busy New Light Link Station at the Blue Hour.

*Left Bottom: My friend recently moved from a large home in a residential area to a busy condo community at the marina. This is a photo from her very small patio.

*Middle bottom: The ferry serves as the floating artery of the Pacific Northwest, keeping the flow of goods and people constant between hubs.

*bottom-right: features a shot of the Tacoma Dome nestled within the city skyline.

23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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