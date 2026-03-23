Metropolis in Motion

Using some archived photos along with recent photos to create an urban collage in BeFunky.



* Top Left: Angle Lake Light Link Train Station Parking Deck at Sunset



*Middle: Construction is the beating heart of any growing city



*Top Right: Busy New Light Link Station at the Blue Hour.



*Left Bottom: My friend recently moved from a large home in a residential area to a busy condo community at the marina. This is a photo from her very small patio.



*Middle bottom: The ferry serves as the floating artery of the Pacific Northwest, keeping the flow of goods and people constant between hubs.



*bottom-right: features a shot of the Tacoma Dome nestled within the city skyline.



