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Technicolor March by sewfree
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Technicolor March

A visual color calendar with play between the natural world and the surreal. High-contrast edits make everyday subjects—like ivy or a harbor—feel completely otherworldly. "Bigfoot" theme pops up, creating a touch of whimsy.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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