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Iced or Hot Sunshine in a Glass by sewfree
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Iced or Hot Sunshine in a Glass

Brewed easily with a K-pod, this versatile drink is my go-to. It’s incredibly soothing served hot when I'm feeling under the weather, but it shines chilled over a tall glass of ice.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sounds good.
April 6th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
Nice! Sounds refreshing.
April 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks refreshing
April 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Sounds like a drink to look for as our weather warms up.
April 6th, 2026  
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