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Iced or Hot Sunshine in a Glass
Brewed easily with a K-pod, this versatile drink is my go-to. It’s incredibly soothing served hot when I'm feeling under the weather, but it shines chilled over a tall glass of ice.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sounds good.
April 6th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
Nice! Sounds refreshing.
April 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks refreshing
April 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Sounds like a drink to look for as our weather warms up.
April 6th, 2026
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