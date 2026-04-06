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Hood Canal Evening - The Road to the Water by sewfree
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Hood Canal Evening - The Road to the Water

This winding road leads out of the conference center to the main road. Captured during a break from my sewing projects on a late stroll, March 28th at my sewing retreat. A lone figure can be seen waiting at the side of the main highway.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, I used to live in Poulsbo Washington. Are you close to there?
April 6th, 2026  
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