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179 / 365
Hood Canal Evening - The Road to the Water
This winding road leads out of the conference center to the main road. Captured during a break from my sewing projects on a late stroll, March 28th at my sewing retreat. A lone figure can be seen waiting at the side of the main highway.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Galaxy A36 5G
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28th March 2026 7:18pm
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sunset
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seascape
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april26words
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scenesoftheroad-84
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, I used to live in Poulsbo Washington. Are you close to there?
April 6th, 2026
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