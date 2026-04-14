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183 / 365
Where the Peaks Meet the Sky
Another photo from my Retreat adventure on the Kitsap Peninsula. The wind was blowing, making the water look ruffled on the surface. The peaks are shrouded in low-hanging clouds. There was a very light dusting of snow on the higher peaks.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
29th March 2026 9:57pm
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canal
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
landscape-86
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful scene and low clouds !
April 14th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely view
April 14th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous layers
April 14th, 2026
Sue Schaar
ace
Lovely scene
April 14th, 2026
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