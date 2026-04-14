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Where the Peaks Meet the Sky by sewfree
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Where the Peaks Meet the Sky

Another photo from my Retreat adventure on the Kitsap Peninsula. The wind was blowing, making the water look ruffled on the surface. The peaks are shrouded in low-hanging clouds. There was a very light dusting of snow on the higher peaks.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful scene and low clouds !
April 14th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely view
April 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous layers
April 14th, 2026  
Sue Schaar ace
Lovely scene
April 14th, 2026  
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