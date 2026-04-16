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184 / 365
Half Challenge for 52 weeks
Left Side dominated by vibrant, vertical stripes. The Right Side features a red burgundy branch reaching into the frame.
When I was at the Bonsai Garden, I goofed up one of my photos, so I cropped it for Half and Half.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
7th April 2026 11:41pm
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