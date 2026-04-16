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Half Challenge for 52 weeks by sewfree
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Half Challenge for 52 weeks

Left Side dominated by vibrant, vertical stripes. The Right Side features a red burgundy branch reaching into the frame.

When I was at the Bonsai Garden, I goofed up one of my photos, so I cropped it for Half and Half.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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