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185 / 365
The Quiet Shore
Joining the Dark Room for silhouette
Visited Salt Water Park for this view of vast water and distant mountains.
Very little editing to keep the scale of the figures and perfect mid-afternoon vibe.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
19th April 2026 11:08pm
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sound
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darkroom-silhouette
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