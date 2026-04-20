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The Quiet Shore by sewfree
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The Quiet Shore

Joining the Dark Room for silhouette

Visited Salt Water Park for this view of vast water and distant mountains.

Very little editing to keep the scale of the figures and perfect mid-afternoon vibe.

20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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