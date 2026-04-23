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IMG_1936 - A blurred boundary between the leaves and Fluffy
An experiment with ICM to transform these new maple leaves with Fluffy in the center. This image seems to create a wash of color and light.
This round of ICM is about embracing the blur with a long exposure. This photo was taken on an overcast day with slight mist. This atmosphere seemed to produce better results than my previous tries.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
21st April 2026 8:29pm
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icm-18
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat result
April 23rd, 2026
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