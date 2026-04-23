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IMG_1936 - A blurred boundary between the leaves and Fluffy by sewfree
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IMG_1936 - A blurred boundary between the leaves and Fluffy

An experiment with ICM to transform these new maple leaves with Fluffy in the center. This image seems to create a wash of color and light.

This round of ICM is about embracing the blur with a long exposure. This photo was taken on an overcast day with slight mist. This atmosphere seemed to produce better results than my previous tries.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat result
April 23rd, 2026  
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