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188 / 365
On the Road - Speed is 55
Joining the 52 week challenge for the number 5.
Heading toward this old bridge, the speed is 55 miles per hour.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Sue Schaar
ace
Looks like a beautiful day. Like the bridge.
April 25th, 2026
Marj
ace
A beautiful afternoon as a passenger, so I could capture some photos—an iconic bridge on this road.
April 25th, 2026
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