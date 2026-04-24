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On the Road - Speed is 55 by sewfree
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On the Road - Speed is 55

Joining the 52 week challenge for the number 5.

Heading toward this old bridge, the speed is 55 miles per hour.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Sue Schaar ace
Looks like a beautiful day. Like the bridge.
April 25th, 2026  
Marj ace
A beautiful afternoon as a passenger, so I could capture some photos—an iconic bridge on this road.
April 25th, 2026  
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