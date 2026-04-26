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190 / 365
5.79 Reasons to Walk
Captured this shot while looking for gas today. It’s hard to ignore those numbers on the sign!
Not my truck. Another photo for the Number 5 - 52 weeks
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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25th April 2026 4:28am
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52wc-2026-w17
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