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5.79 Reasons to Walk by sewfree
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5.79 Reasons to Walk

Captured this shot while looking for gas today. It’s hard to ignore those numbers on the sign!

Not my truck. Another photo for the Number 5 - 52 weeks
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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