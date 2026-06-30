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The Lens of Inspiration by sewfree
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The Lens of Inspiration

The artist challenge asks to choose an artist you are inspired by and take a photograph that shows how this artist has inspired you. I believe I am going about this backwards.

Yesterday, while working on my collage of camera photographs, I became curious about the history of the artists taking pictures of cameras. Is there an iconic photographer who has made the camera itself a subject?

Yes, there have been several. Ted Thai is a famous photographer. He is recognized for his editorial and documentary photography. One of his most notable works involves a camera on the cover of the December 19, 2005 Time Magazine's "The Best Photos of 2005."

https://content.time.com/time/covers/europe/0,16641,20051219,00.html

The Central Subject is the camera but, inside the camera's lens, a documentary photograph by Thomas Dworzak is embedded to create a multi-layered illustration.

My version is this old Minota camera. Inside the lens is a tiny photo of Marlake pond from my Wild Wetlands trail adventure.

30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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