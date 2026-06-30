The Lens of Inspiration

The artist challenge asks to choose an artist you are inspired by and take a photograph that shows how this artist has inspired you. I believe I am going about this backwards.Yesterday, while working on my collage of camera photographs, I became curious about the history of the artists taking pictures of cameras. Is there an iconic photographer who has made the camera itself a subject?Yes, there have been several. Ted Thai is a famous photographer. He is recognized for his editorial and documentary photography. One of his most notable works involves a camera on the cover of the December 19, 2005 Time Magazine's "The Best Photos of 2005."The Central Subject is the camera but, inside the camera's lens, a documentary photograph by Thomas Dworzak is embedded to create a multi-layered illustration.My version is this old Minota camera. Inside the lens is a tiny photo of Marlake pond from my Wild Wetlands trail adventure.