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Reflecting on a Wonderful Month of 'Wild" by sewfree
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Reflecting on a Wonderful Month of 'Wild"

It’s been fun to share my 'Wild' photos this month. I loved creating a mini-story for each trail.

Thanks Laura @la_photographic for hosting
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful calendar month and presentation
July 1st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
You had a lovely month and story time.
July 1st, 2026  
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