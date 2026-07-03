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A Drink to add to a Picnic
Happy Picnic Day !!!!!!
Google tells me, Picnic Day is a public holiday in the Northern Territory of Australia which takes place every year on the first Monday of August.
Throughout my getaway vacation in May, I loved having picnics by the water. This photo is of a favorite drink I enjoyed alongside an outdoor lunch.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Galaxy A36 5G
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7th May 2026 1:32pm
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