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Kitchen Architecture by sewfree
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Kitchen Architecture

Collection of kitchen cookware stacked and shot in black and white to emphasize the metallic textures of the cookware.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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