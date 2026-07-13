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Kitchen Architecture
Collection of kitchen cookware stacked and shot in black and white to emphasize the metallic textures of the cookware.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
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13th July 2026 11:46am
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