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Sweet Washington Harvest by sewfree
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Sweet Washington Harvest

Vibrant Rainier cherries were found at the farmer's market. The cherry was developed in 1952 at Washington State University. They are named after Mount Rainier. It is a cross between the Bing and Van variety.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful point of view
July 15th, 2026  
Lynda Parker
Wow! I thought they were cherry tomatoes at first. So beautiful 😍
July 15th, 2026  
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