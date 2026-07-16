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Historic Trinity Church by sewfree
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Historic Trinity Church

Adding to July's "Scenes of the Road" challenge with a photo of Trinity Church at the top of the street. Looking back from the Financial District, the church’s 281-foot spire stands out against the city skyline. It’s an active Episcopal parish dating back to 1697. I captured this while on a walking tour, where we paused here to learn about the history of the surrounding financial district.

Happy Wedding invitation Day. This church would be a great venue for a wedding. During the Middle Ages, people were invited to weddings if they were within hearing distance of a ‘town crier.’ Invitations by town criers continued until the 1600s when newspapers began to publish notices. A delightful reminder to appreciate wedding stationery.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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