Historic Trinity Church

Adding to July's "Scenes of the Road" challenge with a photo of Trinity Church at the top of the street. Looking back from the Financial District, the church’s 281-foot spire stands out against the city skyline. It’s an active Episcopal parish dating back to 1697. I captured this while on a walking tour, where we paused here to learn about the history of the surrounding financial district.



Happy Wedding invitation Day. This church would be a great venue for a wedding. During the Middle Ages, people were invited to weddings if they were within hearing distance of a ‘town crier.’ Invitations by town criers continued until the 1600s when newspapers began to publish notices. A delightful reminder to appreciate wedding stationery.

