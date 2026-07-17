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Daisy Tiny Visitor by sewfree
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Daisy Tiny Visitor

Joining the Dark-room challenge for this week. After multiple shots, I really like this photo with a tiny shadow.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Babs ace
What a lovely bug
July 18th, 2026  
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