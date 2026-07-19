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252 / 365
Chicago Connection
Connecting through O'Hare on July 11th, was a test of patience. After three gate changes and a lengthy delay, I had plenty of time to take photos. The vast, glass-roofed concourses are very interesting with a globe centerpiece.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Galaxy A36 5G
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11th July 2026 7:08pm
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architecture-22
Babs
ace
Wonderful ceiling and globe
July 20th, 2026
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