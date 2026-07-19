Previous
Chicago Connection by sewfree
252 / 365

Chicago Connection

Connecting through O'Hare on July 11th, was a test of patience. After three gate changes and a lengthy delay, I had plenty of time to take photos. The vast, glass-roofed concourses are very interesting with a globe centerpiece.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wonderful ceiling and globe
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact