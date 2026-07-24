Previous
Stitching the Stars: My Custom Bookcover by sewfree
255 / 365

Stitching the Stars: My Custom Bookcover

This week's selfie challenge is to put a selfie image on the cover of your very own bestseller. Projects like this are such fun to experiment with. I spent ages tweaking and moving elements around, and while the proportions on my selfie are a little off, it's all just fantasy and fun! Built the cover on Nightcafe and edited everything together in BeFunky and Cannon Pro software tools.


Love how this challenge pushed me. Not quite a New York Times bestseller, but definitely a bestseller in my imagination.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact