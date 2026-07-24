Stitching the Stars: My Custom Bookcover

This week's selfie challenge is to put a selfie image on the cover of your very own bestseller. Projects like this are such fun to experiment with. I spent ages tweaking and moving elements around, and while the proportions on my selfie are a little off, it's all just fantasy and fun! Built the cover on Nightcafe and edited everything together in BeFunky and Cannon Pro software tools.





Love how this challenge pushed me. Not quite a New York Times bestseller, but definitely a bestseller in my imagination.

