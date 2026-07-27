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A Tribute to the Bagpipes
Bagpipe Appreciation Day is celebrated every year to honor the ancient musical instrument. Bagpipes are the voice of history and Scottish culture.
Found this image while looking back through my 2016 photos. Even though I don't remember dining at Annya's Cafe in Inverness Scotland, I ended up taking several pictures around the spot.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Taken
20th August 2016 12:16pm
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