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A Tribute to the Bagpipes by sewfree
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A Tribute to the Bagpipes

Bagpipe Appreciation Day is celebrated every year to honor the ancient musical instrument. Bagpipes are the voice of history and Scottish culture.

Found this image while looking back through my 2016 photos. Even though I don't remember dining at Annya's Cafe in Inverness Scotland, I ended up taking several pictures around the spot.

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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