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City Lights and Evening Light Rail by sewfree
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City Lights and Evening Light Rail

Snapped this photo at side of the street. While attending a low-light photography class in Tacoma's Museum District, I practiced taking a photos of the light link train.

If you look carefully, you can see wall art featuring a Husky. University of Washington's athletic teams are the Huskies and this is part of the small Tacoma branch.

Photo taken July 26th
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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