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July Memories: Cruise, Watercolor & Creativity by sewfree
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July Memories: Cruise, Watercolor & Creativity

Putting together this summary calendar view will make a memorable keepsake of a blend of travel and creativity and watercolor.

Thanks Susan @omabluebird for being the July host

31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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🐶 Joyce Ann ace
What a wonderful month!
August 1st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous calendar
August 1st, 2026  
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