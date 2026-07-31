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July Memories: Cruise, Watercolor & Creativity
Putting together this summary calendar view will make a memorable keepsake of a blend of travel and creativity and watercolor.
Thanks Susan
@omabluebird
for being the July host
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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juju-2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
What a wonderful month!
August 1st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous calendar
August 1st, 2026
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